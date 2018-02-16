A 39-year-old man from Igloolik, Nunavut, is facing a drug-related charge after police say they found two kilograms of marijuana in his luggage at the Iqaluit airport.

Joseph Auksaq was arrested and charged on Jan. 31, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police say Iqaluit RCMP officers had a search warrant when they went through his luggage and found two kilograms — about 4½ pounds — of marijuana destined for Igloolik.

Auksaq has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on Monday.