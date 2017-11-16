Igloolik RCMP have charged a local man for allegedly luring a minor over the internet.

Nunavut RCMP executed a search warrant "without incident" at a home in the community on Wednesday and seized a computer and other electronic devices, according to a news release.

They say the man, who is in his 20s, is charged with luring a child under the age of 16, and invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16.

The accused has been released from custody with conditions "designed to protect the public," RCMP say. He is not supposed to be in contact with anyone under the age of 16.

RCMP have not released the man's name or any details about how the minor was allegedly lured.

"The initial investigation has revealed that there are no other victims identified," the statement said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Igloolik on Feb. 15, 2018.