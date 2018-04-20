Igloolik businessman removed from chamber of commerce amid sex assault revelations

Ike Haulli, a prominent businessman in Igloolik, Nunavut, who was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013, has been removed from the board of directors of the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce amid revelations of sex crimes.

Haulli was convicted in 2008 for indecent assault and for having sex with someone younger than 14 years old. He was given a suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

He also recently lost a civil case revealing further details of sexual abuse spanning decades. The judge ordered him to pay several victims more than $1 million in compensation for abuse dating back to the 1960s.

In a statement Thursday, the chamber of commerce said it only learned of Haulli's convictions after it was reported in local media.

"The Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce has had no prior knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Ike Haulli," the statement said.

"But following a detailed review of available information, action was swiftly taken to remove Ike Haulli from the board of directors."

Haulli had served as the organization's president until last year.

Haulli runs Savik Enterprises Ltd. in Igloolik, a one-stop-shop that serves as a gas station, internet retailer and a sealift operator.