A man from Igloolik, Nunavut, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for trying to kill another man with a screwdriver to the head — the victim suffered life-changing injuries from the attack.

Joey Aqqiaruq, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in May 2017. Thursday in an Iqaluit courtroom, Justice Sue Cooper handed down her sentence.

Stabbed in the head with a screwdriver

The court heard how on March 12, 2016, Aqqiaruq was with drinking with friends. Aqqiaruq fell asleep, but was awoken by a fight between Aqqiaruq's brother and the victim, who was himself awoken after being kicked in the groin by Aqqiaruq's brother.

Aqqiaruq intervened to defend his brother, after telling the victim to stop, but the victim turned toward Aqqiaruq and they began fighting.

Aqqiaruq got the victim into a headlock and held him down. He then knocked the victim out after kicking him in the face, and "fuelled by rage" broke a chair over the victim's face.

He then picked up a screwdriver, knelt beside the victim, turned his face to the side and stabbed the victim twice in the head behind the ear.

Aqqiaruq admitted when he smashed the chair and stabbed the victim, Aqqiaruq intended to kill him.

The court also heard how there were other people in the house, including children, but nobody intervened.

Aqqiaruq had a change of heart, however, and tried to help the victim by grabbing some rags to try and stop the profuse bleeding, and helped take him to the health centre, but the damage was done.

'His future has been taken from him'

The victim, now 25 years old, suffered life threatening injuries. He was medevaced to Iqaluit, then on to Ottawa where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Initially, he could only breathe with the help of a ventilator, had to eat through a feeding tube, and couldn't move the left side of his body. He spent three months in hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre.

From there, he was confined to a wheelchair after losing the use of his legs and one of his arms. He had to wear a helmet to protect his head and a diaper after losing control of his bladder and bowels.

The victim also had no recollection of the incident.

Today, the victim can now lift five pounds with the one arm which still has mobility, can use his right leg, but can't use the left side of his body. He has, for the most part, regained control of his bladder and bowels, but still has difficulty speaking.

"There is no doubt he will suffer impairment for the rest of his life, and both he and his family will have to make significant adjustments to accommodate his limitations," Justice Cooper said while reading her sentencing decision.

"This, of course, only addresses the physical harm. And does not speak to the emotional and psychological harm, which is unfathomable."

Reading a victim impact statement from the victim, Justice Cooper highlighted how "his life has changed from being a hunter and providing for his family, to someone who has to be provided for," and how his plans to return to school have been shattered.

"His future has been taken from him," Cooper read.

In spite of everything, the victim asked his mother to forgive and forget what Aqqiaruq did.

"That request is remarkable," Cooper acknowledged.

Less than 3 years left to serve

Both the Crown and defence lawyers proposed a seven year sentence, minus time served.

Cooper gave Aqqiaruq time and a half credit for the time he's already spent in custody, leaving Aqqiaruq with just less than three years left to serve in prison.

"The court must impose a sentence that clearly reflects society's condemnation of such conduct. The sentence impose must also deter similarly-minded individuals, particularly those who are prone to drinking to the point of loss of control," Cooper said.

"The message must be sent that people are responsible for their conduct, even is heavily intoxicated."

The court heard how Aqqiaruq was an avid hunter, who's maintained a dog team since he was a kid, and makes money off guiding before the incident.

He's also been a volunteer firefighter and coached peewee hockey for many years.