A Nunavut man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of 26-year-old Tracy Uttak, who was found stabbed to death in her home in Igloolik in November 2012.

Justice Andrew Mahar ruled this week that the young man, who is now 21, should be sentenced as an adult for the manslaughter conviction, even though he was 16 when he killed Uttak.

On Friday, Mahar opted for a harsher sentence than recommended by both the Crown prosecutor and the defence, describing Uttak's killer as "an extremely dangerous young man ... even in controlled settings.

"Whenever he doesn't get his way he lashes out."

Mahar also recommended the young man be admitted to a secure psychiatric facility, although that will be up to Correctional Service Canada.

Because of his age at the time of the killing, the man cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

'Unbelievable level of risk'

Mahar called the sentence of 12 to 15 years proposed by the Crown and agreed to by the defence "wholly inadequate," considering the "extreme nature of the crime and the unbelievable level of risk [the man] poses to the community."

In his first four years in custody, Mahar counted 45 occasions where the man physically assaulted either inmates or staff, 87 where he made threats, and 11 occasions where he damaged property.

He said staff at the youth detention centre have reported this young man as the most "exceptional" inmate they've had in 13 years.

"This gentleman is one of the most significantly problematic young adults I have ever assessed," the judge said.