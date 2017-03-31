Ice Wireless, a mobile network operator specializing in northern service, has launched the only unlimited data plan offered in the three territories.

For $89 per month customers in Yellowknife receive unlimited data, talk, and text. The plan also includes free roaming in Canada, U.S., and Mexico.

Ice Wireless was founded in Inuvik in 2005, and serves 22 northern communities.

"We would like to see northern Canadians enjoy the same level of service as they do in southern Canada," said Cameron Zubko, chief operating officer of Ice Wireless.

"I think this is the kind of thing we all deserve to have."

But the "unlimited data" comes with some conditions.

"It's unlimited data to 6 GB. We continue to provide data after that point at a reduced speed," Zubko said.

In Saskatchewan, Sasktel offers a similar unlimited data plan. It throttles down speeds after 15 GB of usage.

Zubko said the company will offer the new data plan to more of the communities it serves as the company rolls out new LTE Advanced infrastructure this summer.

"We will be phasing in other communities over the coming weeks and months," Zubko said.