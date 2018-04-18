Skip to Main Content
Ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah closing

Notifications

Updated

Ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah closing

Bertha Drygeese was a passenger in a cab, on her way to Dettah Wednesday afternoon, when she said a tire went through the ice.

'I was gonna jump out the window,' said Bertha Drygeese who was in a cab when the tire went through the ice

CBC News ·
Pooling meltwater at the Yellowknife end of the ice road has made travel difficult for some vehicles. The territory's Transportation Department said the road is on restricted access as of Wednesday afternoon. (Katie Toth/CBC)

The Northwest Territories Department of Transportation says the Yellowknife to Dettah ice road will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, after pooling meltwater at the Yellowknife end became a close call for a Dettah resident.

The department said it's closing "due to a rapidly deteriorating conditions."

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the use of the road was restricted to high clearance vehicles only — such as SUVs and four-wheel drive trucks.

Historically, the Dettah ice road has closed on or around April 21.

'I was gonna jump out the window' 

Bertha Drygeese was a passenger in a cab, on her way to Dettah Wednesday afternoon, when she said a tire went through the ice. 

"I just thought the water was going to go into the cab," said Drygeese, with a nervous laughter recalling the incident. "I was gonna jump out the window."

Drygeese said the cab was on a slight slant with waters up to the rim.

Another truck driver helped get the cab out, hooking it with a chain, she said. 

"It didn't take long," said Drygeese. "We were fortunate."

With files from Priscilla Hwang

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us