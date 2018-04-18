Ice road between Yellowknife and Dettah closing

The Northwest Territories Department of Transportation says the Yellowknife to Dettah ice road will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, after pooling meltwater at the Yellowknife end became a close call for a Dettah resident.

The department said it's closing "due to a rapidly deteriorating conditions."

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the use of the road was restricted to high clearance vehicles only — such as SUVs and four-wheel drive trucks.

Historically, the Dettah ice road has closed on or around April 21.

'I was gonna jump out the window'

Bertha Drygeese was a passenger in a cab, on her way to Dettah Wednesday afternoon, when she said a tire went through the ice.

"I just thought the water was going to go into the cab," said Drygeese, with a nervous laughter recalling the incident. "I was gonna jump out the window."

Drygeese said the cab was on a slight slant with waters up to the rim.

Another truck driver helped get the cab out, hooking it with a chain, she said.

"It didn't take long," said Drygeese. "We were fortunate."