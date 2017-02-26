A break occurred Saturday in the unofficial ice road crossing the Yukon River to West Dawson City.
Jim Regimbal, the city's fire chief, says the collapse is on the west side of the river leading to the ferry landing.
Both the Yukon Department of Highways and Public works and Regimbal say the road is impassable. Regimbal is warning all motorists to stay away.
The road forks before the break, so the option of crossing to Sunnydale remains, added Regimbal.
The department was unable to build the usual ice bridge to city because of open water on the river.
Instead, community members pulled together to make an unofficial trail for snowmobiles and walking.
Government maintenance trucks said they wouldn't cross it, and Regimbal said he was worried about how safe it was.
