De Beers Canada announced Monday it would contribute $25,000 and return as sponsor of the Inspired Ice N.W.T. Ice Carving Championship.

The The money will help bring teams to Yellowknife from across Canada and the U.S., some from as far away as South Carolina, Ohio and Minnesota.

"I'm very excited, I'm very relieved knowing that we can put on a full competition this year," says Long John Jamboree president, Michelle Demuele.

"We've been communicating with our carvers for the last two months and they've been chomping at the bit."

De Beers pulled its sponsorship from the competition last year, citing the closure of the Snap Lake diamond mine.

"Now that the Gahcho Kue Mine has completed construction and is in the final stages of reaching full production, we are in a better position to identify key community initiatives like the Long John Jamboree," said De Beers Head of External and Corporate Affairs, Tom Ormsby, in a news release.

Ten teams are confirmed for the ice carving championship which runs March 23-25.