When the House of Commons reconvenes on Jan. 30, one issue Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo is set to raise is why the federal government decided to ban oil and gas exploration in the Arctic without first consulting Inuit.

"I'm happy for the environmental protection benefits that are there. I think [they're] great to help us preserve our lands and our waters," Tootoo said in a one-on-one interview with CBC News in Iqaluit.

"But for a government that prides itself on consultation... and renewing the Inuit-to-Crown relationship, I was surprised and disappointed it came out like that, without any consultations."

Tootoo's comments echo those of Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, who criticized the federal government on its announcement last month. Taptuna was also concerned the decision could affect devolution talks and cripple Nunavut's financial independence.

Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo during question period in the House of Commons. Tootoo says that a silver lining to sitting as an independent MP is that he's able to ask more questions in the House, instead of the 'one to two a month' he was allocated as part of the Liberal caucus. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"Oil and gas is something that was on the table to be negotiated. It's probably one of the Government of Nunavut's main opportunities to generate own-source revenues," Tootoo said.

"I'm hopeful the Government of Canada recognizes that, and that there's some type of mechanism in there to be able to compensate Nunavut for that loss of future revenues, to enable it to become self-sufficient and self-reliant."

Life as an independent MP

Since returning to the House of Commons last year following treatment for alcohol addiction, Tootoo has shifted from answering questions as a cabinet minister to asking them as an independent MP.

​As an independent, Tootoo gets one question a week, as opposed to maybe "one or two a year" as a Liberal backbencher, he says — a silver lining the MP says he's taking advantage of.

His 10 questions in the House of Commons fall sitting have all centred around key issues for Nunavut residents — including suicide prevention, Nutrition North and fishing regulations — but have only garnered non-committal responses.

Behind the scenes, Tootoo says his new role as an independent has had him answering questions about issues and challenges in Nunavut, and educating his colleagues about the North.

"I'm there to help them achieve what they want to achieve for Nunavut," he said. "I'm there and they know that I'm willing to work with them to help them achieve what we need up here.

"I've had ministers come to me and ask me questions on stuff. There's a complete open dialogue with them. Not just with members of cabinet, but members of different parties on standing committees. It helps them better understand the unique challenges we face here in Nunavut."

Tootoo says there are also some federal funds he's hoping to tap into for Nunavut, like the $1.5-billion ocean protection plan announced in November.

"I have good dialogue with all the ministers, with colleagues on the standing committees, and they're allowing me to ask questions and allow my voice to be heard at that level," Tootoo said.

"It's just continuing to raise issues and put them out there. Because if we can't put them out there, they're not going to be addressed."

A noteworthy missed vote

Tootoo has also been present for almost all of the votes in the House of Commons in the fall. But there was one particular vote he missed which had implications in his home territory.

In December, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell introduced a private member's bill to amend Canada's criminal code to consider fetal alcohol spectrum disorder a mitigating factor during sentencing. The bill failed, 170 votes to 133.

When pressed on why he missed it, Tootoo said the vote was supposed to be a week later, but was moved up and scheduled for when his mother was flying to Ottawa. During the vote, Tootoo was picking her up at the airport.

"That one, I did discuss it with Larry Bagnell and let him know I did support it, but unfortunately I wasn't able to be there that evening," Tootoo said.

"You can't always be there all the time and that one got moved up by a week. When you're doing your schedule, you plan certain things and things change. That's just how it works sometimes."

2017 goals and a Trudeau visit

As for goals for 2017, Tootoo listed Nunavut's infrastructure deficits, health issues, housing shortages and "all kinds of issues" as his priorities.

"Bring these issues forward and look for ways to address them," Tootoo said when pressed further on specific priorities.

Tootoo also says he plans to continue visiting Nunavut communities to reconnect with his constituents, and expects Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Nunavut this year.