Nunavut hunter believed drowned after falling through ice during polar bear hunt

RCMP believe a hunter who fell through the ice outside Clyde River, Nunavut on Monday has drowned.

According to an RCMP news release, the hunter was part of a group of five men hunting polar bears. The group was 65 kilometres southeast of Clyde River when the man fell through the ice at about 9:30 p.m.

A second man also fell through, but he was pulled out. The hunting party reported the incident via VHF radio, and a five-person group went out to the area to transport the man back to Clyde River. The remaining hunters stayed in the area.

Search and rescue travelled to the area the next morning to join the search with the remaining hunting party.

According to the release, the hunters were not carrying GPS or SPOT devices.

The search is ongoing.