When Alestine Andre heard the news, she said she was left speechless.

"It was actually a very emotional moment," said Andre, a singer in the Gwich'in folk band the Hummingbirds. "I just had to take a few moments to sit still."

The news she received by email was a bittersweet one — a date that a Gwich'in folk songwriter died: July 12, 1940.

Andre said many people in the band wanted to give up and not include the song 'Goodbye Shaanyuu' in their album. It was the band's bassist Bob Mumford who pushed the band to keep searching, said Andre. (Submitted by Bob Mumford)

This date, confirmed by three different sources in Alaska, ended the Tsiigehtchic band's seven-month-long search for Annie Cadzow — the composer of the folk song "Goodbye Shaanyuu," which was the source of the band's copyright roadblock, preventing them from releasing their new album.

"We were diehard researchers." - Alestine Andre

Last year, the particular song was flagged by the band's record company who said there were questions surrounding copyright and ownership of Cadzow's song that was passed down for generations through oral tradition.

It led the band to a search in Alaska for Cadzow's closest relatives, or the date of her death, in order to use the song in their album. They had to receive permission from the closest next of kin, or find out if Cadzow died more than 50 years ago, which would put the song into the public domain for use. The band had a couple of researchers in Alaska working with them.

"It took a lot of patience and a lot of hard work by many, many, many people," said Andre.

'Long windy road' to find Cadzow

The search wasn't easy.

"We had to go down a long windy road to get to where we were going," said Andre.

But one of the researchers were eventually able to track down Cadzow's youngest daughter. She was 86 years old, says Andre, and was able to provide the band with the date of her mother's death.

To confirm the date, the band then searched church records in Fort Yukon, Alaska, and also contacted a land claim corporation in the area. All three groups confirmed the same date of Cadzow's death.

"We were diehard researchers," said Andre.

'Worth the wait'

Andre said that only a few months ago, the band was torn between scrapping the song or continuing the search.

"We were all at the end of our rope," said Andre. "A few of us in the band said OK, that's it, no more. But it was Bob (the bassist) actually that said OK, guys let's just make one more final search."

The song "Goodbye Shaanyuu" was a song that Cadzow sang to her husband, before leaving him for another man. It was a song of reconciliation.

After going through this months-long search, Andre said she now feels closer to the Gwich'in songwriter.

"It was worth the wait."