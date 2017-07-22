Gardeners in Yellowknife are noticing an unusual visitor in their yards — the hummingbird moth.

The moths hover in the air like hummingbirds, rapidly flapping their wings as they move from flower to flower, feeding on the nectar.

The species has been known to be in the southern portion of the Northwest Territories, but it's believed they're rarely found in the capital.

"It was fluttering around like a little hummingbird," said Sandra Bradbury, who shot a video of the moth near petunias in her garden.

"I was amazed by what it was doing," she said. "I'd never seen one before, and a lot of people I know have never seen one before."

Bradbury says she's spotted three in her yard this July, her first encounters with the moths in nearly 60 years of living in Yellowknife.

There are three species of hummingbird moths. They belong to a bigger group of moths called the hawk moth or sphinx moth.

The moths are sometimes mistaken for hummingbirds, but the birds are not believed to appear in Yellowknife.

People have been posting photos of the moths to the NWT Species Facebook page. Some of the sightings were near lilac plants and community gardens.

Ghyslain Letourneau took this photo of a hummingbird moth at the Abe Miller Garden in Yellowknife in July. People have been posting photos of the insect to social media pages. (Ghyslain Letourneau/Yellowknife Association for Community Living)

Bradbury says she'll be keeping her eye out for another encounter with the moth.

"I'm hoping it comes back. I've been looking out my back window … but I haven't seen one like I did that day," Bradbury said. "It couldn't care less I was right beside it. Maybe he was too busy pollinating."