'We have respect for them': Yellowknife Wolfpack hosting fundraiser for Humboldt Broncos
Puck drops at 5 p.m. Sunday at Ed Jeske arena
The Yellowknife Wolfpack minor hockey team will hold a special charity hockey game Sunday to raise money for families in Humboldt, Sask. following Friday's deadly crash.
Fifteen people died after bus carrying 29 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a tractor trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection while on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. against the Nipawin Hawks.
After hearing the news, 10-year-old Thomas Noyce decided to do something about it. He came up with the idea to host the game.
"Even though we live 2,000 kilometres away I still want to show we have respect for them," he said. "I heard about it on Saturday morning and I thought it was devastating."
Noyce has been playing hockey in Yellowknife for the past six years, since he was four. Through that time, he says he's learned that hockey players have to respect each other.
"You have to show lots of respect to the other team," he said. "You have to make sure you have a lot of heart."
Long road trips part of the game
Noyce's idea joins an outpouring of support across Canada following the crash. Nearly $6 million has been donated by Monday afternoon to a Go Fund Me page to help the players' families pay for expenses.
Long bus rides on empty highways are a staple of junior hockey across Canada, which brings the tragedy home to people across the country.
This is especially true in Yellowknife, where teams often travel to Hay River, Grande Prairie, Alta. or Edmonton for games and tournaments.
"Our young teams spend a lot of time on the road," said Steve Thompson, the president of the Yellowknife Minor Hockey Association. "We have young players on the road all the time."
At first, Thompson said he couldn't believe what had happened with the crash, and he feels the effects will be felt for years in the hockey community.
"The numbers of people who've been affected forever, the numbers extend those that were on the bus," he said. "The entire community of Humboldt, all those first-responders who have to deal with the aftermath of what they witnessed, I don't think we've scratched the surface with how deep this will hurt."
Tye Hand played junior hockey for four years — including two in Saskatchewan for the Regina Pats.
"It was devastating for me and my family," he said. "All the time I spent on the bus, hearing so many families are left without a son, without a brother, it really hit home to us."
Friday night playoff hockey is the major attraction in small-town Saskatchewan, Hand explained. Those bus rides criss-crossing the province for a game are some of his fondest memories.
"The bus, that's where most of the team bonding took place. Lots of late nights, early mornings on the bus," he said. "Spending time with your teammates, that was the best part of it."
The Yellowknife charity game starts at 5 p.m. at the Ed Jeske Arena, and donations will be accepted at the door. There will be a 50/50 raffle and all donations will go to the Go Fund Me Page set up for Humboldt.
