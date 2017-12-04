One woman is safe and five men are facing charges after a tip from the Saskatoon Police Service's Vice Unit to Yellowknife RCMP.

RCMP got information about "the exploitation of an adult female" and drug trafficking on Nov. 30, and found the woman the same day. She confirmed to police that "she had concerns for her safety," a news release said.

"The Federal Investigations Unit has also partnered with integrated Human Trafficking Units in unnamed jurisdictions to follow up with the victim and ensure she has the support she needs," said Staff Sergeant Dean Riou of the "G" Division Federal Investigations Unit, in the release.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 29, of Montreal and Saskatoon, is now in custody. He's been been charged with human trafficking as well as possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A search warrant executed Friday at two downtown hotel rooms turned up 729 bags of crack cocaine and one ounce of powder cocaine.

Four others were also charged.

Mohamed Mohamud Ali, 30, of Calgary, Quintin Glasgow-Brownlow, 18, of Edmonton and Mahmoud Taliani, 30, of Edmonton have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. All three remain in custody.

Mohamed Abdula Ali, 30, of Edmonton, is charged with obstructing a peace officer and breach of recognizance.