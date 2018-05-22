Human remains found in Whitehorse
Police say the discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP ask public to stay away from Long Lake area while they investigate
Human remains have been found in the Long Lake area of Whitehorse.
According to RCMP, the discovery was made Tuesday afternoon.
There is no word on who made the discovery, or how long the remains have been there.
RCMP are asking people to avoid the area for the next few days, while officers search the area.
Police are working with the Yukon Coroner's Service and say more information will be released when possible.