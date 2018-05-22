Skip to Main Content
Human remains found in Whitehorse

Human remains found in Whitehorse

Police say the discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP ask public to stay away from Long Lake area while they investigate

Police say human remains were found Tuesday afternoon near Long Lake. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Human remains have been found in the Long Lake area of Whitehorse.

According to RCMP, the discovery was made Tuesday afternoon.

There is no word on who made the discovery, or how long the remains have been there.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area for the next few days, while officers search the area.

Police are working with the Yukon Coroner's Service and say more information will be released when possible.

