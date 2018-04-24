Hugh Neff barred from next Yukon Quest because of dead dog

Longtime Yukon Quest musher Hugh Neff won't be allowed to run in next year's race — after it was discovered that his dead dog was infested with parasitic worms and its muscles were wasting away among other health conditions.

Yukon Quest officials say the decision to bar Neff, who has competed in the Yukon Quest sled dog race 17 times and won it twice, is related to the death of one of his dogs during the 2018 race in February.

The Quest is one of North America's most well-known sled dog races The annual race has taken place every year since 1984 over rough, gruelling terrain in often bitterly cold temperatures.

The dog, named Boppy, died of aspiration pneumonia, before reaching the halfway point at Dawson City. A final necropsy report by the race's head veterinarian says the dog had inhaled vomited stomach contents.

A news release from the race on Tuesday said the necropsy also found Boppy had stomach ulcers, intestinal inflammation, whipworm infestation, skeletal muscle necrosis, severe weight loss and muscle wasting.

'Commitment to sled dog care'

The decision to ban Neff from next year's Yukon Quest (both the 1,600-kilometre race, and the shorter YQ300 race) is based on "the organization's commitment to sled dog care during the race," the release says.

Neff has 30 days to request a hearing before Yukon Quest officials, but the race committee says it's not an appeal process. (Julien Schroder/Yukon Quest)

It also cites the Yukon Quest's official rules, including one that prohibits "cruel or inhumane treatment of dogs."

After Boppy died, the Yukon Quest's race marshal Doug Harris described the animal as one of Neff's "older, more senior veteran dogs."

Neff, who is based in Tok, Alaska, won't be allowed to run the 1,600-kilometre race until 2021 at the earliest, since race officials have ruled that he must run the qualifying YQ300 (482-kilometre) race before again entering the longer race.

The earliest he could enter the YQ300 is 2020.

Also according to Yukon Quest rules, Neff now has 30 days to request a hearing with race officials.

One of Neff's dogs also died in the 2011 race. In 2001, he was disqualified due to the condition of his team at the checkpoint in Eagle, Alaska.