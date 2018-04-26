Hugh Neff says he'll appeal his Yukon Quest ban

Veteran dog musher Hugh Neff says he'll appeal the Yukon Quest's decision to bar him from next year's race.

"There is two sides to every story," Neff wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "We will be showing ours soon."

The Yukon Quest announced Tuesday that Neff would not be allowed in the 2019 race. Race officials cited a "lack of dog care" on Neff's part, pointing to a series of health issues discovered during a necropsy on one of his dogs.

The dog, Boppy, died while running this year's race. The necropsy determined the dog died of aspiration pneumonia from inhaling its own vomit. But the animal also suffered a worm infestation, stomach ulcers, severe weight loss and muscle wasting.

"Not a day goes by that we don't miss the 'Bopinator'. He was a special boy who will always be in our hearts," Neff wrote on Facebook.

Neff on the Yukon Quest trail in 2016. (Julien Schroder/Yukon Quest)

Neff has competed in the annual sled dog race 17 times and won it twice, in 2012 and 2016.

Race officials decided that he must compete in the qualifying YQ300 (482-kilometre) race before again entering the longer, 1,600-kilometre race. The earliest he could enter the YQ300 is 2020.

Not an appeal process, race officials say

It's not clear how Neff can successfully appeal the decision by race officials.

He has 30 days to request a hearing, but the chair of the race's rules committee, Kathleen McGill, previously told CBC it's not an appeal process. She said it's to allow Neff to hear "what our thinking is."

Meantime, a statement this week from the activist group People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for a lifetime ban on Neff competing in the Yukon Quest, the Iditarod, "and all other races."

"This poor dog's intestines were inflamed, his skeletal muscles were dying, and his muscles were wasting away, yet Hugh Neff forced him to pull a sled until he inhaled his own vomit and died of pneumonia," said PETA's executive vice president Tracy Reiman in the statement.

PETA activists have been outspoken against sled dog racing, and have staged protests against the Iditarod in Alaska.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protesters at the ceremonial start of the 2018 Iditarod, in Anchorage, Alaska, in March. (Michael Dinneen/The Associated Press)

Iditarod officials watching

Iditarod officials are also watching closely what happens with Neff and the Yukon Quest.

Neff, who is based in Tok, Alaska, has competed in the Iditarod 13 times, and won thousands of dollars for his efforts. His best race was in 2011, when he placed fifth. This year, he finished in 21st place.

"We are going through the fact-gathering stage," said Chas St. George, chief operations officer for the Iditarod Trail Committee. "We're trying to get as much information as we can."

St. George couldn't say whether Neff might also be barred from the Iditarod, but said sled dog care is a major concern, and anybody involved in the Iditarod must respect that.

"They have to live up to the standards that we have, and of course, we respect the standards that the Yukon Quest has," St. George said.

He said the Iditarod committee will wait until after Neff has a hearing with Quest officials to decide whether to take action.

"The board feels that it's important that that process occurs, so that we have all of the facts to make an informed decision," he said.