Nunavummiut will head to the polls Monday, Oct. 30, and CBC North will be broadcasting the results live soon after polls close at 6 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET.

On television

Our live TV and radio broadcast begins at 9 ET. with host Madeleine Allakariallak and a panel of two guests:

Joanasie Akumalik, Iqaluit city councillor, former mayor of Arctic Bay, and former director at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.; and

Susan Enuaraq, dean of Nunavut Arctic College's Kivalliq campus.

The program will be broadcast live on CBC Television and streamed live on cbc.ca/north.

On radio

The television show will be broadcast live on Radio One throughout Nunavut.

You can also stream it live here on our audio player.

Online: #Nuvotes

Find up to the minute election results on our website, where you'll also find the livestream of our television show and our live blog.

​We'll also be posting news stories as the night unfolds.

Our election night live blog begins at 7:30 p.m. on cbc.ca/north, hosted by social media editor Garrett Hinchey.

Garrett will be joined by several guests throughout the evening, including:

Jane Sponagle (Twitter: @jsponagle), CBC Nunavut legislative reporter;

Aaron Watson (Twitter: @Teirersias), coordinator at Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre, freelance photographer and well-known community volunteer; and

Janet Brewster (Twitter: @Pitsiulaaq), Inuit artist and activist, and founding vice-chair of the Aboriginal Healing Foundation.

Join in on the conversation on the live blog, or on social media, throughout election night using the hashtag #Nuvotes.

Follow our team

Jordan Konek and Nick Murray will report live from Iqaluit, bringing you reaction from across Nunavut's capital.

In the newsroom, Kowisa Arlooktoo will keep you informed with the latest results, and Pauline Pemik will keep you up to date with the conversation on social media.

For up-to-the-minute election news from across the territory, follow our flagship Twitter account @CBCNorth and bookmark our CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

How does Nunavut's consensus government work? (English)1:57