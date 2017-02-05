The Government of the Northwest Territories rolled out its proposed budget for 2017 this week and it wasn't short on news.
From press conferences before the budget's release, to a confusing few days on how exactly the government will pay for junior kindergarten and a weekend protest — it was a busy week for N.W.T politics.
If you missed any of the coverage, here's a rundown of how things shook out to get you caught up.
Scroll below or follow this link to read up on the events as they happened.
