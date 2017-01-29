When Lorrie Thomas turns the key in her van's ignition each morning, there's always a moment's hesitation.

Will the wheelchair-accessible van work?

It's a roll of the dice.

"It has many power steering issues. The brakes. It's experiencing some electrical and transmission issues," she says. "The list goes on. It's had a lot of problems. It's lived its life."

Sometimes the battery is dead. But today the van starts.

It takes a few attempts to get up a hill.

Sputtering and rattling, the van takes off for the Whitehorse Wal-Mart.

Ten years on the job

Wayne Thomas is 26 and is from Yukon. He was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair.

He's been working at the Whitehorse Wal-Mart for 10 years in the electronics section. He carries four shifts a week working four hours at a time.

"It's fun, I like it," he says of work.

But getting there is tough. "It's not that easy to catch the bus with lots of snow," he says, adding there are no buses on Sundays in Whitehorse.

The city does have a wheelchair-accessible taxi van service but Thomas doesn't use it.

"You can, but it's lots of money to call," he says. He remembers being charged about $30 to get to work and back, despite it being about a 15-minute drive.

That $30 takes a bite out of four hours' pay.

In 2015 the City of Whitehorse updated its vehicle-for-hire bylaw to force cab companies to provice wheelchair-accessible taxis without increased cost. But the regulations aren't in effect yet.

Thomas' family has taken on the responsibility of driving him but recently the van hasn't been reliable.

Some days Thomas has missed work which he says is tough to accept.

Leonard Turner who is Lorrie's partner, says the family has sunk about $5,000 of repairs into the existing van.

He says he's proud to see Wayne's work ethic.

"Wayne is a wonderful young man. He's been at Wal-Mart for 10 years and what makes Wayne is his job. He's made many people's days just by his smile his greetings, and his support. He's just an inspiration to any Yukoner who has met him," he says.

Wayne Thomas, shown here with his mom Lorrie, tries to never miss a shift at work. However, the family relies on a 2002 van which doesn't start all the time. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Family fundraiser online

Lorrie Thomas says a relative recently set up a GoFundme page. She was hesitant at first when the relative asked for permission.

"I tell you it was kind of hard, it took a lot of convincing to get us to do this," Thomas says.

"Initially we were worried about someone saying something negative about the fundraiser. And of course it's always hard to ask for help. But here we are, and the support has already been amazing," she says.

So far more than $3,000 has come in from Yukoners and local businesses.

The family is working to replace the van with an estimate of $45,000.

Lorrie Thomas smiles as the old van decides to start one more time. (Philippe Morin/CBC)



