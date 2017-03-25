No word yet on injuries as firefighters finish mopping up a fire that is now out at a home on Williams Avenue in the Range Lake area. 

The crew arrived at about 10:30 a.m. MT. When CBC North reporter, Alex Brockman, got there not long after, a small amount of smoke was rising from the home.

A neighbour told CBC News that someone was taken out of a second-storey room in the house.

No word on that person's condition.

Traffic was blocked in the area, but otherwise everything appears under control.

with files from Alex Brockman