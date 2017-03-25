No word yet on injuries as firefighters finish mopping up a fire that is now out at a home on Williams Avenue in the Range Lake area.

The crew arrived at about 10:30 a.m. MT. When CBC North reporter, Alex Brockman, got there not long after, a small amount of smoke was rising from the home.

May be difficult to see here, but there's smoke damage on some of the walls. Fire crews putting down hot spots. pic.twitter.com/vyz4qFJ5sQ — @BrockmanCBC

A neighbour told CBC News that someone was taken out of a second-storey room in the house.

No word on that person's condition.

Traffic was blocked in the area, but otherwise everything appears under control.