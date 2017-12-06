​Smoke billowed from a home in Ndilo, N.W.T., on Tuesday night.

A neighbour, Mary Christine Betsina, says the house was badly damaged in a fire. She says several people were able to escape.

Betsina says it appears the fire may have been caused by an overloaded wood stove.

It's the second house fire this week in the Yellowknife area. A heater caused a major fire at a home on Jeske Crescent on Sunday night. All of the occupants of the house, as well as their pets, got out safely.

Ndilo, a First Nations community located on the edge of Yellowknife, is home to about 200 people.