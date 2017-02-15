The Hay River RCMP has confirmed that one person is dead following a house fire Wednesday night at the K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve near Hay River, N.W.T.

The N.W.T's coroner's office and the RCMP Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.

Police have not confirmed the identity or gender of the deceased person. They did confirm that one woman was sent to hospital.

The roof of the house collapsed. Firefighters were still working on the structure Wednesday evening.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The fire chief says the investigation is expected to last several days.