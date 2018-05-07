Death of 41-year-old man in Dawson City ruled a homicide

RCMP in Dawson City, Yukon, say the death of a 41-year-old man last week is considered a homicide.

An autopsy was performed on Friday on the body of Kevin Edward McGowan, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

"Results from the autopsy have confirmed his death to be a homicide," the statement said.

McGowan, who was from B.C., had only been in Dawson City for a matter of weeks, according to people who knew him. He had moved to town to work as a chef over the summer.

He died in the downtown area in the early hours of April 30. A memorial was placed at the corner of Second Avenue and King Street last week.

Yukon RCMP's major crimes unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about McGowan's death is asked to contact Yukon RCMP at (867) 993-2677.