RCMP in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., have arrested a man after several people reported to police that they felt sick after drinking homemade alcohol they purchased.

A 67-year-old man has been charged for the unlawful manufacture and sale of liquor, following a police investigation that started last Wednesday.

On March 22, police executed a search warrant at a home and seized 17 bottles of homemade alcohol, according to a RCMP news release.

Police remind people that homemade liquor is "often of very poor quality" and has an unknown alcohol content.

"It is simply dangerous to consume," said police in the release.