Would you 'puck'er up and 'slap' a shot or two with your camera for cancer?
Well, a group in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. is hoping for lots of that this week for its hockey photo contest.
"I'm sure there's lots of hockey fans out there who really want to tell the world who's the best team," said Roger Plouffe, one of the contest organizers.
"Just follow up on that great hockey spirit, and move it towards helping those people with cancer."
Goba — a group that supports those with cancer in the community — is running this new initiative to raise funds.
"There are about 3 families right now that are undergoing some stressful times," said Plouffe. "It's really supporting all the people in their journey as they go through this health crisis."
There have been some colourful entries so far. Plouffe says many are "very imaginative."
"The Oilers seem to be dominant, especially as they are going hunting now for the Ducks," said Plouffe. "Especially as goose season is starting too."
And then there are the adorable ones.
"Man, there are some really good ones with babies, and a whole group of people and families," said Plouffe.
To enter, you can just post a picture in the Fort Good Hope's Facebook page, and get in touch with the contest organizers.
The contest is open to anyone, in and out of the community. Each photo submission costs $20. The group is taking payment in e-transfers among other ways.
After the deadline, the Fort Good Hope RCMP will judge the photo submissions and pick the best hockey photo. The winner gets half of what's in the pool, the other half will go toward supporting cancer patients in the community.
"It brings [to] the surface that there's cancer going on and we need to support these people," said Plouffe.
The contest deadline is this Friday.
For more information, visit Goba's website.
