Iqaluit RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a five-year-old boy who was playing hockey, and drove away.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the boy was playing hockey in a parking lot of a 500 block area apartment, according to an RCMP news release.

The boy slipped, and that's when a dark coloured pickup truck struck him, driving towards the direction of Apex. The driver did not stop to help the boy.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for more information about the incident.

The pickup truck is described as dark in colour, believed to contain two boxes in the bed of the truck, and had the words "4x4" on the back.

Police say the vehicle was possibly being driven by an older man wearing a black hat and a blue jacket. RCMP are asking the driver to contact the police "to discuss the event," it says in the release.

Police are warning residents that parking lots in Iqaluit are "very dynamic environments" and to be careful driving in them.

"Drivers should make themselves aware of children playing in these areas and to proceed safely," said Cpl. Henry Coman in the release.

If anyone has information, call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-975-4409 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).