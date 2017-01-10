Canada turns 150 this year and Historica Canada is calling on Canadian residents to submit a 30-second video on what their country means to them.

"Every Canadian obviously has a stake in this country and every Canadian has a different story to tell," says Anthony Wilson-Smith, president of Historica Canada, an organization dedicated to raising more awareness about Canada's history and citizenship.

But submissions don't have to be just praises about the country. The videos can be about "both [the] good and bad," says Wilson-Smith.

"Overall, we're great believers in how wonderful of a country this is. But we think a country gets even better when people are willing to talk about difficult times they've had."

Submissions scarce from the North

So far, there are more than 500 submissions; but only one from the North.

This Here's my Canada video submission is from the Northwest Territories.

"We're really thinking that the North, as distinctive as it is, has a lot of the best stories to tell," says Wilson-Smith.

He also encourages Indigenous people to bring forward memories of their residential school experiences.

Prizes worth thousands

There are prizes for each age category and a people's choice category for the most votes.

Winners can win iPads, thousands of dollars worth of gift cards, and up to a $10,000 cash prize.

Anyone age six and older can enter.

This little girl's submission showcases her own twist on O Canada.

Wilson-Smith said he wants to remind people that these videos don't have to be revolutionary.

"You don't have to be a professional filmmaker to do this," he said. "Don't be shy."

Contest submissions and rules can be found here.