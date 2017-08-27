Workers are restoring a historic building known as "Father's House" in Paulatuk, N.W.T., this summer.

The Catholic Mission House was built in 1935 and used as a home for the local priest. But, Mayor Raymond Ruben says it was much more than that.

"They used to use that place for gathering, way back when people lived in tents and we didn't have any other houses," he said.

'People had a close relationship with that building,' said Raymond Ruben, the mayor of Paulatuk. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"People had a close relationship with that building, not just in a religious sense but in a social sense."

The building, which was the first wooden structure in Paulatuk, has been vacant and neglected for about 20 years.

Now, it's getting restored thanks to donations from the Catholic organization Society of Saint Vincent De Paul. Eighteen new windows were recently donated for the building, and the society arranged to have them shipped to the community on the annual barge.

Father Jon Hansen, who's the pastor at Inuvik's Our Lady of Victory Church, was recently in Paulatuk working on the restoration.

He said Father's House was used for church services, as a place for children to go after school, and where women would go to sew and tell stories.

"It's a piece of history, but it doesn't have to just remain history. It can have a new life again," said Hansen.

The Catholic Mission House was built in 1935 and used as a home for the local priest. (Jon Hansen)

"What we'd like to do over the next couple of years is just first of all help by making it weathertight again, so it doesn't deteriorate further."

The work will continue over the next few summers, Hansen said. The hope is that once it's up and running again, the building can be used as a food bank and thrift store for the people of Paulatuk.

Mayor Ruben says the community couldn't be happier to make use of the historic building.

"For those of us who have lived a part of that life, it feels like home," he said.

"In our generation and older, we want that back, that building means so much."