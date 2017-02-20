N.W.T. Highway 3 in Yellowknife has reopened after a tanker truck overturned near the intersection with Deh Cho Boulevard.

Here's a look at the rollover, pretty calm, windshield knocked out of the tanker. Cleanup underway pic.twitter.com/Cx9N4L46Ok — @BrockmanCBC

The truck overturned at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. RCMP say the driver of the truck did not require medical attention.

The tanker truck has since been uprighted.

Yellowknife RCMP, Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Yellowknife Airport Fire Department, and the Yellowknife Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded.

RCMP say they are not investigating the rollover but assisted in securing the scene. They also used a drone to conduct a scene survey to help the departments of Transportation and ENR.