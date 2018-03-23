There's been a bad accident north of the N.W.T. and Alberta border. A section of Highway 1 is closed about 40 kilometres north of the border.

The #NWTHwy1 is close at km 40 near the salt shed because of an accident. Will tweet when the road is open again, please slow down // la #TNORoute1 est fermée au km 40 près de la tente à sel pour cause d’acccident. Nous vous informerons de la situation. Svp ralentissez! #NWT #TNO — @GNWT_INF

Emergency vehicles have been sent to the scene.

The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure is asking drivers to use extreme caution. It's snowing heavily in the area, with gusting winds reducing visibility.