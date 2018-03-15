The MLA representing communities in the Beaufort Delta region of the Northwest Territories continues missing committee meetings for his work with other organizations.

Between Oct. 17 and Feb. 6, Herb Nakimayak missed a total of 22 meetings — including all 10 committee on government operations meetings that happened during that span. Nakimayak had by far the most absences during this four-month period, with Sahtu MLA Daniel McNeely having the second-most absences with eight.

Of Nakimayak's absences, 15 were related to his work as vice president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council. He attended 10 meetings of the Arctic Council and five relating to Inuit Circumpolar Health, according to attendance documents tabled in the Legislative Assembly.

Another four missed meetings were due to a visit to his Nunakput constituency in January, another was due to his responsibilities as an MLA, and two were for unspecified personal reasons.

Overall, he missed:

10 of 10 standing committee on government operations meetings.

Six of 10 standing priorities and planning committee meetings.

Five of 13 standing committee on economic development and environment meetings.

One of 13 standing committee on social development meetings

The report notes he attended all four days the Legislative Assembly sat during that period.

Part of the work of the government operations committee is reviewing budgets, bills and audits relating to the Executive and Indigenous Affairs, Finance, and Municipal and Community Affairs departments.

Nakimayak briefly spoke on the phone with CBC News Tuesday morning, saying he missed the government meetings because he was part of the circumpolar council's work signing onto a ban on commercial fishing in the High Arctic.

He then cut the conversation short, saying he was getting on an airplane and couldn't continue speaking. He asked CBC to email him with any other questions — but as of Wednesday had not replied.

This is not the first time Nakimayak's attendance at committee meetings showed up clearly in the reports that are tabled in the House by Speaker Jackson Lafferty.

Between February and May 2016, he missed one sitting of the Legislature and 21 committee meetings, according to the report.

At the time, he said he'd had trouble making meetings because of a combination of bad weather, bad timing and his work with the Inuit Circumpolar Council. Since then, he's moved his home to Yellowknife.