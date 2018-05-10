Landa Aviation announces regular flights between Hay River and Yellowknife

People looking for flights from Yellowknife to Hay River will soon have a new option.

Landa Aviation has announced that they're going to fly between the two cities every day except Sunday.

Tyler King, Landa's operations manager, says that another airline in the area will help keep costs for passengers down. "We're just going to provide another option for people to get to Yellowknife and back and provide a little competition," he said to CBC.

The flights start on May 22. There will be two round trips on weekdays and one round trip on Saturdays.

First Air also has flights between Yellowknife and Hay River.

Buffalo Airways used to fly passengers along the route. But the company put it on hiatus after its license was suspended in 2015 due to what Transport Canada called a "poor safety record." While the airline's license was reinstated in January 2016, it never reopened its regular Hay River-Yellowknife route.