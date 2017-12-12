Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy told a teacher that a man, standing beside a vehicle in the bus loop, called out to him and asked him to come over, according to an RCMP news release.

Police are now investigating the "suspicious interaction" in Hay River, N.W.T., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The teacher then went out to the bus area and saw the vehicle drive away.

The man was described as Caucasian, wearing a leather jacket and a trapper style hat. He was driving a four-door car or crossover, white or grey in colour.

RCMP went to the school to investigate.

They say all schools have been advised and extra patrols are being conducted in school areas.

"In this case the child did the right thing by getting to the safety of the school building and reporting it to a teacher right away," said Marie York-Condon with RCMP media relations in the statement.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Hay River detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.