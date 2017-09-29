If the federal government agrees to pay for the majority of a new family support centre in Hay River, N.W.T., the territorial government will fund a quarter of the cost.

Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod made the announcement during Wednesday's sitting of the Legislative Assembly.

"I can assure all members of the House that if we get some indication of some funding from the federal government, this territorial government will be willing to put in our 25 percent," said McLeod.

"We have to wait until they come up with criteria, but we feel that this particular project would fit under one of the federal funding pots."

The family support centre and emergency day shelter provides services to women and children from violent homes.

Last year the centre suffered from a leaking roof and inadequate space—recently it relocated to a temporary location with less space.

Hay River North MLA RJ Simpson says the current building is unsafe to use, but the board of directors is already putting the wheels in motion to replace it.

"They have applied to the federal government for funding to demolish and then prepare the site," said Simpson.

"They moved out a couple months ago into a temporary accommodation provided by the town. They're looking to demolish and build a new centre on that site."

Simpson said the demolition of the current family support centre will cost at least $170,000.

The territorial government has not responded to requests for what it will cost to build the new facility.

McLeod was not able to confirm a date for when the project could start, but Simpson said the centre is hoping to move forward by spring 2018.

"The temporary site provides a third less beds than the shelter used to. Right now, they're sort of in limbo."