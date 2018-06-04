Hay River shelter begins 3-year fundraising campaign

Though it is still hoping for federal and territorial funding to build a new home, the Hay River women's shelter is moving ahead with its own fundraising campaign.

The Family Support Centre is a refuge for women and children in the South Slave region fleeing violence at home. It had to move last year because the old building it was in had deteriorated to the point that it was unsafe.

The non-profit kicked off a fundraising campaign for a new centre with a breakfast by donation event a week ago.

Executive director Kristine Vannebo-Suwala says the goal is to raise $3 million in three years.

"We ask everyone's help," said Vannebo-Suwala.

"We will receive private donations. Another way of donating is you can be a volunteer with the family support centre and help us with these big events."

The Hay River women's shelter moved from this building last year. The building, which is more than 50 years old, was deteriorating to the point where it was unsafe. ((Kirsten Murphy))

Vannebo-Suwala said the breakfast was the first of five fundraising events planned for this year. The Family Support Centre has set up a Facebook page to notify people of upcoming events.

Application for new funding not made

The territorial government has agreed to pay 25 per cent of the cost of a new centre, on the condition that the federal government pay more than half the full cost.

But getting access to federal funding can be complicated because there are many different sources of federal funding, different federal agencies to apply to for funding, and different reporting requirements for each source of funding.

Though the centre got federal funding to demolish its old building, and for the design of a new building, the Hay River organization has not applied for funding to build a new home.

The MLA for Hay River North said the government could be doing more to help the non-profit get federal money.

"I think the [territorial government] has the ability and the expertise to help the Hay River shelter access funding, but it's not a priority for them right now," said R.J. Simpson.

The centre is currently operating in a temporary home provided by the town.