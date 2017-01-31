Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near a downtown Hay River walking path Sunday evening to come forward, to help piece together what happened to a seriously injured man.

Police say a 43-year-old man was found with serious injuries outside a residence in the community on Sunday.

He was taken to the Hay River health centre before being medevaced to Edmonton for further treatment.

They say he is co-operating with police, but can't remember the events that caused his injuries. Police believe he had travelled from the downtown core along the walking path near Tri-Service park.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8 and 9 p.m. on Sunday to contact the Hay River detachment at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.