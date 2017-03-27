A Hay River, N.W.T., man and a number of community donors are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a months-old arson case.

One night last October, a car in a driveway was set on fire. The house where it was parked also caught fire, doing substantial damage to the side of the house.

No one was injured, but the home's owners were forced out by the damage. They still haven't been able to return home.

Five months later, Duane Mackie holds out hope that someone knows something about what happened to his friends' home.

"Money talks, for lack of a better expression," he says.

"If somebody sees a $5,000 carrot in front of their eyes, they might just be willing to talk. And if they do, good on them."

The scene at the home last October after a car in the driveway was set on fire and the blaze spread to the home. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Mackie initially posted an offer of a $1,000 reward on Facebook in January.

"It kind of escalated from there," he says.

Over the following weeks, community members started adding to the pot, pledging hundreds of dollars of their own to help catch the people responsible.

So far, Mackie says nothing has come of the offer.

"Nothing credible, at all. I wish I had something," he says.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.