Missing man may have travelled to Alberta, say Hay River RCMP

RCMP in Hay River, N.W.T., say it's possible that missing man, Junghwan (David) Park, may have travelled to Alberta.

In a news release Thursday, police repeated their request to anyone who may have come in contact with Park — who was residing in Hay River — to come forward with information.

This time, RCMP are asking anyone who may have given Park a ride to the two Alberta communities of Grand Prairie or Clairmont to come forward.

But police said there's no evidence to restrict the search to these two communities, asking for the general public to keep an eye out for Park.

This is the latest update from police who are continuing to search for Park who went missing earlier this month. Park was last seen at The Rooster convenience store in Hay River on April 3.

In the update Thursday, police said it's now believed that Park disappeared from his residence in Hay River at 11:30 a.m. on the same day.

Park is described as being of Korean descent, 5'8,'' 150 lbs, slight build, with short black hair and brown eyes. Police say he speaks Korean and a little bit of English. He may also have glasses on.

Police released a photo Thursday of a green Diesel brand jacket that Park may be wearing.

Junghwan (David) Park may be wearing a green jacket from the brand Diesel. (Northwest Territories RCMP)

Park may also have blue Levi jeans, black running shoes and a dark blue baseball cap with a yellow "P" on it, say police.

"The RCMP's search for David is strictly to confirm his safety and well-being," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon, in the news release Thursday.

"We wish to advise anyone who may have had contact with David, and David himself, that we just want them to call the Hay River RCMP so we know he's safe."

RCMP have searched for Park for days by foot, snowmobile and air, including a search of wooded areas and trail systems in Hay River.

Last week, police asked Hay River residents to check their properties, sheds, vehicles and other buildings for anything "suspicious" or "out of place."

Anyone with information about Park is asked to contact Hay River RCMP 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.