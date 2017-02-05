RCMP in Hay River, N.W.T say seven residences and a truck in the town were broken into early Saturday morning.

All the incidents happened near John Mapes Crescent and Miron Drive around 4 a.m.

"It's extremely brazen to enter a residence. They were garages, but a lot of them were attached to the homes," RCMP Const. Matt Halstead said. "It's unnerving to have someone come in to your home or a part of your home in the middle of the night."

Police say they are looking back at other incidents and are trying to get as much information as possible at this point.

"We're in the early stages of the investigation right now," Halstead said. "Just trying to piece together what happened, how many people were involved and have appealed to the public because we believe there were other incidents."

Though it's still not clear who is responsible for these break-ins, Halstead said police were able to enter the residences through unlocked doors.

"Unfortunately people feel trusting, they feel safe in the community," he said. "It was a temporary lapse and this person, or persons seized on that and was able to have some success getting into these places."

Halstead said there haven't been any other break-ins reported in Hay River since Saturday and RCMP officers in the community are increasing their nightly patrols.

"It's definitely concerning for us and all of the people we spoke with are very alarmed," he said. "So it's something we're taking seriously."