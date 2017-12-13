Hay River RCMP have concluded "no criminal activity" took place when a man in a vehicle called out to a 13-year-old boy at Princess Alexander School Tuesday morning and asked him to come over.

The boy went inside and alerted a teacher, who called the police.

They were able to track down the driver Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

"The investigation concluded that the intent was not suspicious or criminal in nature, but rather an attempt to locate a lost pet believed to be near the school property."

On Tuesday, police lauded the boy for doing the right thing by immediately alerting authorities.