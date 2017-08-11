Hay River RCMP have arrested 11 people and are searching for a 12th after executing a series of search warrants in connection with 'Operation Grand Slam,' an attempt to break up a drug trafficking network in the N.W.T. community.

According to a news release, police conducted a drug enforcement operation in Hay River between August 4 and 7, executing five search warrants on residences in the community.

During the searches, police seized cocaine, morphine, GHB, codeine, cash, and a butterfly knife.

Police have arrested 11 people "and a warrant for arrest will be sought for one other individual," the release says.

Nine people — at least six from Hay River — have been charged with cocaine trafficking. Various individuals face additional charges including possession of other drugs for the purpose of traffficking, failure to comply with probation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Possession charges are pending for two other individuals.

In the release, RCMP Sgt. Dean Riou said that police are "pleased that we were able to interrupt this illegal drug network in Hay River, however, we are disheartened to see the number of individuals that are involved in this type of harmful activity."