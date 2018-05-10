Former Hay River, N.W.T., NorthMart workers say company forced family out of staff housing

A couple that worked at the NorthMart in Hay River say their employer treated them unfairly by evicting their family from a company-owned home.

A woman who worked at the NorthMart in Hay River says she and her children were unfairly evicted from company housing in February. (Dan St. Jean) Dan St. Jean, the store's former grocery manager, says when he gave his two week's notice to leave for another job, the company that owns NorthMart, North West Company, said his wife and kids had to get out of staff housing — even though she was still employed as the store's grocery supervisor.

"I couldn't believe that the company, after working as hard as we did and going out of our way in so many ways to help this company, were doing this to me and my children. It was quite a shock," said Jodie Annable, St. Jean's wife.

The couple had been working for the North West Company for four and a half years, having served stints in northern Quebec and Tulita before arriving in Hay River.

The company did not respond to CBC's request for an interview.

Wife quit shortly after eviction

Annable says they had always been upfront with their employer about their plan; St. Jean was going to leave NorthMart to pursue a job in addictions' treatment, a field he's trained in, while Annable continued to work at the store until June so her two children could finish the school year in Hay River.

But Annable says shortly after her husband officially gave his notice at the beginning of February, the couple was called into the manager's office while a human resources representative sat on speakerphone.

"She told Dan and I that, because Dan had given his two weeks notice, and the housing was originally under Dan's name, that me and my two kids were to be out of the house. They were giving us until the end of the month."

Annable says company officials told them they needed the house for the person taking St. Jean's position.

She says she was so offended by the eviction, she quit, pulled her kids out of school in Hay River, moved to another province, and re-enrolled them there so they could finish the school year.

The couple thinks there is more than one reason why the company didn't want their family staying in the house.

They say the North West Company had rented out another staff house in Hay River for the Arctic Winter Games the following month. And they say earlier, St. Jean had filed a complaint about the regional manager.