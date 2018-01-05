Northwest Territories RCMP have charged two men with murder and robbery following their investigation into the report of a deceased male found Dec. 28 in Hay River's Sandy Creek area.

James George Thomas, 25, and Levi Cayen, 20, both of Hay River, have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Yellowknife court Jan. 8.

On Thursday, RCMP said they had several people in custody in relation to their investigation.

A deceased male was found on Dec. 28 when police responded to a report of a vehicle found on the side of the access road to the Sandy Creek area. Police initially called it a "suspicious sudden death."

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

They say the homicide investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information to contact Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637.