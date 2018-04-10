Search continues for missing Hay River man

Junghwan (David) Park, 34, was last seen at The Rooster convenience store in Hay River on April 3, according to the RCMP. They are asking the public for help as the search for him continues. (RMCP) Hay River RCMP are asking residents to check their properties, sheds, vehicles and other buildings for anything "suspicious" or "out of place" as the search continues for a missing 34-year-old man who was living in the community.

Junghwan (David) Park was last seen at The Rooster convenience store in Hay River on April 3, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Drivers who may have seen someone matching Park's description walking along the highway in the are are also being asked to contact the police.

The RCMP first issued a news release asking for the public's assistance in finding Park on April 5.

RCMP have been searching for Park for days by foot, snowmobile and air, including a search of wooded areas and trail systems in Hay River.

The local local fire department, community members, friends and co-workers of Park's have been helping with the search, according to the RCMP.

They said Park had been living in Hay River for the past few months before his co-workers reported him missing.

The RCMP said they will let the public know about any formal searches coming up in the future, and added they have shared the missing person information with southern jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about Park is asked to contact Hay River RCMP 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.