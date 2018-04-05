RCMP seek information about missing man last seen in Hay River

Hay River RCMP are looking for help finding a 34-year-old man reported missing.

Police say Junghwan (David) Park, was last seen at The Rooster convenience store at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video shows him wearing a black baseball cap with a white letter "P" on the front.

The cap appears to be the one worn by the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball club.

He's described as being of Korean descent, 5'8'', 150-lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he speaks Korean and a little bit of English. He may also have glasses on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111.