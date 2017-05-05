All dental surgeries at the Hay River Hospital have been suspended following a lapse in quality control with the hospital's sterilization process.

Although the announcement was made Friday, surgeries have been suspended since May 2 after the initial discovery of compromised sterilization procedures on May 1.

Health officials uncovered the problem after Stanton Territorial Hospital inquired whether or not the Hay River hospital could help with sterilizing its own surgical equipment.

Elective surgeries at Stanton have been cancelled since April 26 when its main sterilizing machine failed more than a week ago. Smaller sterilizers are in service at Stanton to allow for emergency surgical procedures and some elective procedures.

The N.W.T.'s Department of Health and Social Services said in an email to CBC that 45 surgeries have been cancelled at Stanton, including surgeries scheduled through May 11.

Although the problem at the Hay River hospital has not been identified, the problem at Stanton has been narrowed down.

"At this point we have determined that the issue is related to the steam generation and not the sterilizer units themselves," David Maguire, a spokesperson with the Health department, wrote in an email to CBC.

No reason to fear

In 2011 at least 290 surgeries were cancelled or postponed as a precaution after the hospital's sterilization equipment broke down twice that year, necessitating more than $100,000 in repairs.

At the time, steam generation was also implicated in the failure of the sterilization process after hospital staff observed minor water stains on surgical equipment following steam sterilization. Water stains can attract germs.

Maguire said the health department could not confirm if the current problems at Stanton are related to the 2011 sterilization machine failures.

The Hay River health authority did not estimate when the sterilization machines would be functional again. Until then, the hospital is relying on single-use disposable equipment.

Dental surgery is the only type of surgery performed at the hospital. In a statement, the health authority said there was no reason for anyone who has undergone a recent procedure to be concerned, at least for the moment.

The N.W.T. chief public health officer will provide an update on any risk to patient safety after a visit to Hay River Saturday to further assess the situation.