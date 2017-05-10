The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories has found that the Hay River Hospital was not following Canadian standards for sterilization of medical equipment, but adds that the problem has been addressed, and there is no risk to the public.

Still, Dr. Andre Corriveau has requested a third party to review oversight and support at the hospital.

"It's not about ascribing blame, as much as how do we restructure our processes across our facilities that we all learn from this and make sure our system is as good as it can be," he said.

The error in procedure was discovered on May 1. All dental surgeries at the hospital were cancelled.

Corriveau said the hospital was not performing the third of three steps that ensures medical equipment is properly sterilized.

The first step is a detailed readout from the sterilization machine, which Corriveau said can be susceptible to calibration issues.

The second step is a chemical test that ensures a proper level of humidity and temperature were reached in the sterilization cycle.

The third step involves running a test tube with living bacteria through a sterilization cycle. An incubator is used to see if any bacteria from the test tube survived.

"There were skipping that last step," Corriveau said.

(Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

"The incubator had been malfunctioning, so they stopped using it. And, for whatever reason, it was never dealt with.

"It may have been a couple years."

Corriveau visited the Hay River Hospital on Friday to investigate the issue.

He said he inspected the hospital's sterilization machine and found it was in good working order, and properly maintained.

The hospital has acquired a working incubator and testing equipment.

Corriveau said over the past few days the hospital has performed the third step of bacteriological testing and the sterilization machine passed the tests.

"At this point, we feel that the machine was sterilizing properly and we have reconfirmed that through these tests that were done. And now [the hospital] will certainly make sure this testing is done, as it is supposed to be, every day the machine is used," Corriveau said.

Corriveau said the hospital has rerun all medical equipment that requires sterilization through the sterilization machine.

​On Tuesday afternoon, Corriveau gave the hospital the green light to continue with dental surgeries.