Several people are in custody in relation to a deceased male found Dec. 28 in Hay River's Sandy Creek area, according to police.

"While the investigators continue with this investigation, we wanted to let the people of Hay River and the Northwest Territories know that we do have persons in custody," said Marie York-Condon, of N.W.T. RCMP media relations, in a news release.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a concern for public safety."

A deceased male was found on Dec. 28 when police responded to a report of a vehicle found on the side of the access road to the Sandy Creek area.

Police initially called it a "suspicious sudden death." They are now calling it a homicide.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim or the names of those in custody.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637.